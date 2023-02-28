Coca Cola HBC AG 14.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Coca Cola HBC AG with ticker (LON:CCH) now has a potential upside of 14.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 2,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Coca Cola HBC AG share price of 2,128 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 14.9%. Trading has ranged between 1,404 (52 week low) and 2,159 (52 week high) with an average of 947,523 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,853,066,847.



Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. The Company produces, sells and distributes beverage brands. The Company markets Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, juice and energy drinks.







