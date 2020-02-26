Coca Cola HBC AG 11.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Coca Cola HBC AG using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CCH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 2940 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 11.2% from today’s opening price of 2645 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 127 points and increased 48 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3094.45 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2296 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,749.42 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,710.64. There are currently 2,336,944,860 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 807,287. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £9,484,257,358 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn