Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Coca Cola HBC AG -4.7% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Coca Cola HBC AG with ticker (LON:CCH) now has a potential downside of -4.7% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 1,900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Coca Cola HBC AG share price of 1,990 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential downside of -4.7%. Trading has ranged between 14 (52 week low) and 1,991 (52 week high) with an average of 920,284 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,293,072,187.

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. The Company produces, sells and distributes beverage brands. The Company markets Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, juice and energy drinks.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.