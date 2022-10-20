Coca Cola HBC AG -2.6% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Coca Cola HBC AG with ticker (LON:CCH) now has a potential downside of -2.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 1,900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Coca Cola HBC AG share price of 1,950 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential downside of -2.6%. Trading has ranged between 14 (52 week low) and 1,955 (52 week high) with an average of 934,131 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,022,142,608.



Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. The Company produces, sells and distributes beverage brands. The Company markets Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, juice and energy drinks.







