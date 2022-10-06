Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. found using ticker (KOF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 60 and has a mean target at 66.82. With the stocks previous close at 61.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 61.23 while the 200 day moving average is 56.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,272m. Company Website: https://www.coca-colafemsa.com

The potential market cap would be $13,410m based on the market concensus.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.