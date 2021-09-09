Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. found using ticker (KOF) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 62.34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 56.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.75. The market cap for the company is $11,993m. Visit the company website at: http://www.coca-colafemsa.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. The company also distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.