Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. found using ticker (KOF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 60.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The day 50 moving average is 54.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,080m. Find out more information at: https://www.coca-colafemsa.com

The potential market cap would be $12,884m based on the market concensus.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.