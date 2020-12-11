Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.0% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. found using ticker (KOF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 55.74. Now with the previous closing price of 46.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. The 50 day MA is 43.39 and the 200 day moving average is 42.81. The market cap for the company is $8,965m. Find out more information at: http://www.coca-colafemsa.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery and other locations. The company also distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.