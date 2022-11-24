Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. with ticker code (KOF) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78.43 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 69.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day MA is 62.38 and the 200 day MA is 58.03. The company has a market cap of $14,365m. Find out more information at: https://www.coca-colafemsa.com

The potential market cap would be $14,720m based on the market concensus.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.