Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. with ticker code (KOF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 59.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 48.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,504m. Visit the company website at: http://www.coca-colafemsa.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. The company also distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.