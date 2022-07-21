Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. with ticker code (KOF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70.91 and 60 with a mean TP of 62.99. With the stocks previous close at 55.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.1 and the 200 day MA is 54.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,450m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.coca-colafemsa.com

The potential market cap would be $12,904m based on the market concensus.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.