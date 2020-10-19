Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. with ticker code (KOF) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 54.43. With the stocks previous close at 40.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The 50 day MA is 41.23 while the 200 day moving average is 42.03. The market cap for the company is $8,624m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coca-colafemsa.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery and other locations. The company also distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

