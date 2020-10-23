Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. found using ticker (KOF) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 54.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The day 50 moving average is 41.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,767m. Find out more information at: http://www.coca-colafemsa.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery and other locations. The company also distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

