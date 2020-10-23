Coca-Cola Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Coca-Cola Company (The) with ticker code (KO) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 54.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.95 while the 200 day moving average is 47.47. The market cap for the company is $214,729m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coca-colacompany.com

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂbased beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

