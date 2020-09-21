Coca-Cola Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Coca-Cola Company (The) found using ticker (KO) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 53.9. With the stocks previous close at 50.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 48.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $216,705m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coca-colacompany.com

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂbased beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

