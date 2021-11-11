Coca-Cola Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Coca-Cola Company (The) with ticker code (KO) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 55 and has a mean target at 62.1. Now with the previous closing price of 56.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $244,998m. Find out more information at: http://www.coca-colacompany.com

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂbased beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.