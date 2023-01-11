Coca-Cola Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Coca-Cola Company (The) with ticker code (KO) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 67.84. With the stocks previous close at 62.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.22 while the 200 day moving average is 61.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $270,001m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.coca-colacompany.com

The potential market cap would be $294,815m based on the market concensus.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant–based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, dogadan, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, and Gold Peak brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.