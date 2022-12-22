Coca-Cola Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Coca-Cola Company (The) with ticker code (KO) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 61 and has a mean target at 67.55. With the stocks previous close at 63.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.77. The company has a market cap of $274,693m. Find out more information at: https://www.coca-colacompany.com

The potential market cap would be $290,839m based on the market concensus.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, dogadan, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, and Gold Peak brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.