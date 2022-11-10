Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Coca-Cola Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Coca-Cola Company (The) found using ticker (KO) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 59 calculating the average target price we see 66.61. With the stocks previous close at 59.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The day 50 moving average is 58.4 and the 200 day moving average is 61.57. The company has a market cap of $254,151m. Find out more information at: https://www.coca-colacompany.com

The potential market cap would be $284,044m based on the market concensus.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, dogadan, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, and Gold Peak brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

