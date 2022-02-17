Coca-Cola Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Coca-Cola Company (The) found using ticker (KO) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 58.42 with the average target price sitting at 67. Now with the previous closing price of 60.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 59.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.3. The company has a market cap of $263,393m. Company Website: https://www.coca-colacompany.com

The potential market cap would be $289,727m based on the market concensus.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂbased beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.