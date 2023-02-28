Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Coats Group PLC 26.0% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Coats Group PLC with ticker (LON:COA) now has a potential upside of 26.0% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 102 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Coats Group PLC share price of 76 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 26.0%. Trading has ranged between 50 (52 week low) and 82 (52 week high) with an average of 2,068,737 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,177,401,638.

Coats Group plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial thread company. The Company’s segment includes Apparel & Footwear and Performance Materials. The Company provides complementary and value-adding products, services and software solutions to the apparel and footwear industries. It also applies techniques to develop performance materials threads, yarns, fabrics and composites in areas like personal protection, telecoms, energy, transportation, and household and recreation. Its Coats Digital is a software business that creates and delivers business-critical software solutions to digitally transform the way fashion companies design, develop, cost, source, plan and manufacture. It also has a range of sustainable and eco-friendly sewing threads, yarns, zips and trims. It also has developed a chemical treatment process that gives anti-microbial / anti-fungal properties to sewing threads. Its brands include Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Firefly, Gotex, Synergex and others.



