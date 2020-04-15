Co-Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 91.3% Upside

Co-Diagnostics found using ticker (CODX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 and has a mean target at 19. With the stocks previous close at 9.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 91.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $273m. Visit the company website at: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn