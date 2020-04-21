Co-Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.1% Upside

Co-Diagnostics with ticker code (CODX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.49 and the 200 day moving average is 4.04. The market cap for the company is $400m. Visit the company website at: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

