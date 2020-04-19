Co-Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 39.2% Upside

Co-Diagnostics with ticker code (CODX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 with a mean TP of 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.37 and the 200 day MA is 3.92. The company has a market cap of $359m. Visit the company website at: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

