Co-Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 39.2% Upside

Co-Diagnostics found using ticker (CODX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 19. Now with the previous closing price of 13.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.2%. The 50 day MA is 10.31 and the 200 day moving average is 4.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $395m. Company Website: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

