Co-Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 118.4% Upside

Co-Diagnostics with ticker code (CODX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 with a mean TP of 19. Now with the previous closing price of 8.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 118.4%. The 50 day MA is 10.08 and the 200 day moving average is 3.55. The company has a market cap of $241m. Find out more information at: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

