Co-Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 100.0% Upside

Co-Diagnostics with ticker code (CODX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 18 with a mean TP of 19. Now with the previous closing price of 9.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 100.0%. The day 50 moving average is 10.53 and the 200 day MA is 3.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $375m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

