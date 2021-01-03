Co-Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 218.6% Upside

Co-Diagnostics with ticker code (CODX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 20 and has a mean target at 31. With the stocks previous close at 9.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 218.6%. The day 50 moving average is 10.91 while the 200 day moving average is 14.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $263m. Company Website: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.