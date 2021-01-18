Co-Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 205.1% Upside

Co-Diagnostics found using ticker (CODX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 205.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.59 and the 200 day MA is 14.42. The company has a market cap of $298m. Company Website: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.