Co-Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 198.4% Upside

Co-Diagnostics with ticker code (CODX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 20 and has a mean target at 31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 198.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.74 while the 200 day moving average is 14.81. The market cap for the company is $298m. Company Website: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.