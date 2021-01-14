Co-Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 196.4% Upside

Co-Diagnostics found using ticker (CODX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 31. With the stocks previous close at 10.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 196.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.7 and the 200 day MA is 14.57. The market cap for the company is $291m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.