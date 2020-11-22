Co-Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 182.2% Upside

Co-Diagnostics found using ticker (CODX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 30.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 182.2%. The 50 day MA is 13.52 while the 200 day moving average is 16.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $314m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.