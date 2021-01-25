Co-Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 161.4% Upside

Co-Diagnostics with ticker code (CODX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 31. With the stocks previous close at 11.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 161.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.66 and the 200 day MA is 14.23. The market cap for the company is $332m. Find out more information at: http://www.codiagnostics.com

Co-Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.