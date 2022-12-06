CNX Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

CNX Resources Corporation with ticker code (CNX) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 22.44. With the stocks previous close at 17.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The day 50 moving average is 17.35 and the 200 day moving average is 18.37. The company has a market cap of $2,949m. Find out more information at: https://www.cnx.com

The potential market cap would be $3,870m based on the market concensus.