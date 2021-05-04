CNX Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

CNX Resources Corporation found using ticker (CNX) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 16.82. With the stocks previous close at 13.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.24 and the 200 day MA is 12.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,083m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cnx.com

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 524,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,017,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 283,000 net CBM acres, as well as 1,896,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Resources Corporation also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.