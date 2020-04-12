CNS Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 300.0% Upside

CNS Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CNSP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 11 and has a mean target at 11. Now with the previous closing price of 2.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 300.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.8 and the 200 day MA is 3.72. The market cap for the company is $55m. Company Website: http://www.cnspharma.com

CNS Pharmaceuticals, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma. It has a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122, which will be tested on a range of viruses, including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

