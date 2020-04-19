CNS Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 248.1% Upside

CNS Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CNSP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 248.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.72 while the 200 day moving average is 3.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $51m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cnspharma.com

CNS Pharmaceuticals, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma. It has a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122, which will be tested on a range of viruses, including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

