CNS Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 236.4% Upside

CNS Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 236.4% Upside

CNS Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CNSP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 11. With the stocks previous close at 3.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 236.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.77 and the 200 day MA is 3.71. The market cap for the company is $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cnspharma.com

CNS Pharmaceuticals, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma. It has a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122, which will be tested on a range of viruses, including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

