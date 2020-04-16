CNS Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 197.3% Upside

CNS Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CNSP) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 11 with a mean TP of 11. With the stocks previous close at 3.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 197.3%. The 50 day MA is 2.81 while the 200 day moving average is 3.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $54m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cnspharma.com

CNS Pharmaceuticals, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma. It has a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122, which will be tested on a range of viruses, including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn