CNS Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 346.0% Upside

CNS Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (CNSP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 9.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 346.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $37m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cnspharma.com

CNS Pharmaceuticals, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma. It has a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122, which will be tested on a range of viruses, including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.