CNS Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 333.8% Upside

CNS Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CNSP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 9.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 333.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.08. The market cap for the company is $38m. Company Website: http://www.cnspharma.com

CNS Pharmaceuticals, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma. It has a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122, which will be tested on a range of viruses, including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.