CNO Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

CNO Financial Group found using ticker (CNO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 17 with a mean TP of 18.83. With the stocks previous close at 18.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.92 and the 200 day moving average is 15.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,610m. Find out more information at: http://www.cnoinc.com

CNO Financial Group, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments. The company’s Bankers Life segment underwrites, markets, and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements. Its Washington National segment underwrites, markets, and distributes supplemental health insurance, including specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance products; and life insurance at home and the worksite through independent marketing organizations and insurance agencies. The company’s Colonial Penn segment primarily markets graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers through television advertising, direct mail, the internet, and telemarketing. Its Long-Term Care in Run Off segment engages in the long-term care business. The company sells its products through career agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO Financial Group was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

