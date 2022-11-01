CNO Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

CNO Financial Group found using ticker (CNO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 20 and has a mean target at 22.17. Now with the previous closing price of 22.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day MA is 19.16 and the 200 day moving average is 21.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,524m. Find out more information at: https://www.cnoinc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,541m based on the market concensus.

CNO Financial Group, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face. The company also focuses on worksite and group sales for businesses, associations, and other membership groups by interacting with customers at their place of employment. In addition, it provides fixed index annuities; fixed interest annuities, including fixed rate single and flexible premium deferred annuities; single premium immediate annuities; supplemental health products, such as specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity products; and long-term care plans primarily to retirees and older self-employed individuals in the middle-income market. Further, the company offers universal life and other interest-sensitive life products; and traditional life policies that include whole life, graded benefit life, term life, and single premium whole life products, as well as graded benefit life insurance products. CNO Financial Group markets its products under the Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn brand names. The company sells its products through agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO Financial Group was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.