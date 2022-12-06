CNO Financial Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

CNO Financial Group, Inc. found using ticker (CNO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 22 with a mean TP of 23.67. Now with the previous closing price of 23.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The 50 day MA is 20.91 while the 200 day moving average is 20.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,594m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cnoinc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,654m based on the market concensus.