CNA Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

CNA Financial Corporation found using ticker (CNA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.6 and the 200 day moving average is 31.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,340m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cna.com

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn