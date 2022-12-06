CNA Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

CNA Financial Corporation with ticker code (CNA) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,239m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cna.com

The potential market cap would be $12,860m based on the market concensus.