CMS Energy Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 11.4% Upside Potential

CMS Energy Corporation with ticker code (CMS) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 59 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $68.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $61.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and the 200 day MA is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17,902m. Company Website: https://www.cmsenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $19,937m based on the market consensus.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.