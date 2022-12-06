CMS Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

CMS Energy Corporation found using ticker (CMS) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have 64.94. Now with the previous closing price of 60.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.99 and the 200 day moving average is 65.49. The market cap for the company is $17,395m. Find out more information at: https://www.cmsenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $18,665m based on the market concensus.