CMS Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.4% Upside

CMS Energy Corporation found using ticker (CMS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 59 calculating the mean target price we have 71.06. Now with the previous closing price of 54.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.4%. The day 50 moving average is 65.12 and the 200 day MA is 66.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,065m. Find out more information at: https://www.cmsenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $21,113m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.