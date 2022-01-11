Twitter
CMS Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

CMS Energy Corporation found using ticker (CMS) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 67.2. With the stocks previous close at 65.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,767m. Find out more information at: https://www.cmsenergy.com

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 205 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 77,833 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,264 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,096 substations; and 2 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,410 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,958 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It owns interests in independent power plants totalling 1,838 megawatts. The EnterBank segment operates an industrial bank providing unsecured installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

